Police deliberately caused a collision to stop a stolen van after it drove the wrong way along a dual carriageway.

Officers tried to stop the Ford Transit after it was seen driving suspiciously in Sheffield at around 1.10pm on Sunday, 9 January.

But it sped off and drove around the Burngreave and Fir Vale areas, before travelling the wrong way down Sheffield Parkway for more than a mile.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The van then U-turned in the carriageway and travelled on the correct carriageway back towards the city centre as officers monitored the vehicle from a safe distance.

"Officers engaged the vehicle once again and brought it to a controlled stop on Commercial Street by using tactical contact."

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving without a valid licence or insurance.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Supt Lydia Lynskey said: "We understand this may have caused alarm for all drivers on the Parkway at that time, as well as the surrounding streets, and we appreciate those who stopped in a safe place in order for officers to carry out their work and stop the vehicle.

“This was some good work from the officers involved and especially as nobody suffered any injuries during the incident."