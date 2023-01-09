A house has been badly damaged after being deliberately rammed in a hit-and-run collision.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Loxley Close, Bradford, on Sunday night after a large black 4x4 crashed into the property.

Pictures show substantial damage to the front of the detached property.

A Ford Focus – not the car used in the attack – was left embedded in the garage door.

No one was injured in the incident.

The front of the property was badly damaged. Credit: MEN Media

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The vehicle, which was described as a large black 4x4, made off from the area. Officers are treating the collision as a deliberate and enquiries are underway by Bradford CID."

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage of the the incident to come forward.

The area has been cordoned off as investigations continue.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.