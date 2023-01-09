A school has warned parents not to let their children bring the highly popular Prime energy drinks onto its grounds because of concerns about high caffeine content.

Bowling Park Primary School in Bradford tweeted an appeal to families after two occasions where the drink was brought in by pupils.

The school claims it is stronger than Red Bull and equivalent to drinking five cups of coffee.

The warning reads: "Please can you support us to ensure our children do not bring energy drinks into school."

According to the company website, Prime Energy drinks contain 200mg of caffeine and are not recommended for children.

However, the Prime Hydration drink is a caffeine-free flavoured beverage.

The drink, promoted by internet celebrities KSI and Logan Paul, has seen a huge surge in demand and has become difficult to get hold of.

Popular internet celebrities, KSI and Logan Paul, have 47 million Youtube subscribers combined.

Some have travelled across the country, while others are said to have queued for hours.

Videos of supermarkets being swarmed by crowds emptying shelves of it have also appeared online.

A popular TikTok user Wakey Wines, from Wakefield, was banned from the platform after advertising cans of Prime Energy for £100.

Prime has been approached for comment.

