The family of Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi in India have spoken of the 'terrible time' they have endured since her death.

Her parents, Ravinder Singh and Narinder Kaur Kohli and her brother Ekam Singh Kohli have also thanked the police and legal system for bringing her estranged husband - and murderer - to justice.

They have provided a photograph of the family in happy times, showing Harleen with her parents, brother and her sons Siam, aged eight, and Simras, aged four.

Harleen was stabbed to death by her estranged husband Satpreet Singh Gandhi who was captured on cctv buying a set of knives from a store near his home before going to his wife's flat and killing her.

Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi: Killed in premeditated attack

He's been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 23 years by a judge at Leeds Crown Court who described his crime as 'premeditated and horrific

In a statement Harleen's family say: "(We) would like to thank the Judge and the Crown Prosecution Service for convicting and sentencing Satpreet Singh Gandhi for the murder of his wife Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi on the 5 th September 2022.

"We are extremely grateful to West Yorkshire Police for their hard work and dedication in finding Harleen’s body so quickly and in gathering enough evidence that Satpreet Singh Gandhi could be charged speedily.

Wife murderer Satpreet Singh Gandhi

"It has been a terrible time for the family, and we would like to praise our police Family Liaison Officers for their kindness and understanding and for keeping us informed of developments in the case in such a timely manner. They have been very supportive throughout this whole ordeal.

"We would like to thank all the court staff for ensuring the smooth running of the proceedings, the prosecuting KC and his staff for their roles and the Judge for showing consideration for all the people who attended court today.

"We would also like to express our thanks for the support, help, and aid we have had from Ramgarhia Board Gurdwara Leeds, and the owner and staff from Harleen’s workplace, and some of her friends."

