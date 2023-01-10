Play Brightcove video

Video report by Sally Simpson

Managers of a mosque in Sheffield who run a range of community facilities are counting the cost after their premises were trashed and looted by thieves.

The Jamia Abdullah Bin Masood in Darnall - which runs after school sessions, a food bank and a homeless outreach project - had its holy books ripped up and equipment stolen.

Mindless damage at the mosque which helps young and old alike

Faith leaders have spent days trying to get the premises back to normal after they were targeted in what's believed to be a hate crime.

Usually a welcoming space for young and old alike, the centre saw its facilities trashed and electronics stolen in the attack. It's put a stop - at least for the time being - to the services it normally provides.

Mosque director Chafiq Mohammed said: "We do a lot for the community and we're not expecting this to happen to us. As a community centre we do no harm to anyone and we do support everyone in this area and it is a hate crime that all our Qur'ans all our Islamic books are on the floor. It's really upsetting."

Religious books left strewn on the floor of the mosque

Now the community is pulling together to help the clean up the centre it values so highly.Organisers hope the doors will be open again soon for normal service to resume.

South Yorkshire Police investigation is investigating the burglary and anyone with information is asked to get in touch.

