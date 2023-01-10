An investigation is underway into the death of man who fell into the River Humber.

The man was working as a marine pilot for Associated Ports when the incident happened on Sunday 8 January.

His family have been informed and his colleagues are being supported at this time.

Marine pilots are responsible, amongst other duties, for ensuring the safe transit of ships in and out of port.

Associated British ports are helping the authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

A spokesperson for Associated British Ports said: "ABP is saddened to confirm that one of our marine pilots was fatally injured during operations on the water yesterday afternoon.

The gentleman's next of kin have been informed. Our thoughts are very much with those closest to him. We are also providing support to our colleagues during this difficult time.

The circumstances around the tragic incident are being investigated by the authorities and ABP is assisting their inquiries. Accordingly, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

