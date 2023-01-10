The partner of a mum from Rotherham who was mauled to death in her own home wanted the animal to be put down in the months before her death, an inquest has heard.

Jamie Stead's partner, Joanne Robinson, suffered catastrophic injuries after being attacked by her dog Rocco after returning home from a night out in July last year.

Tests revealed the 43-year-old carer had repeated tears and bites to her neck, resulting in heavy blood loss and would have died within minutes of the attack.

Rocco had been bought by Joanne and her partner believing it to be an American XL bully - a companion for their other dog Lola but Rocco was in fact an Italian Mastiff .

Coroner Matthew Stanbury told her Doncaster inquest on Tuesday 10 January that Joanne died as a result of an attack on her by a "dangerous dog".

He said: "He was known to be dangerous before the attack but the extent of the dangers of the large dog were not fully appreciated."

Joanne Robinson Credit: Facebook

On the night of her death Joanne was sitting on the sofa when Rocco began "nuzzling" her from behind. The dog would do this to force his owners from the sofa so that he could sit behind them and receive attention.

However, as Mr Stead grabbed Rocco the dog’s eyes "widened and dilated" as he jumped at his owner, biting him on the mouth. He then “lunged” at Mr Stead - grabbing him by the forearm and pulling him to the floor.

In a statement read out to Doncaster Coroners Court, he said: “I was covered in blood and in pain and told Joanne to call an ambulance. He bit me on my left bicep through the muscle of my wrist.”

The terrified owner described “just going with” the attack in fear the animal would rip his hand off.

Then the couple’s other dog of a similar breed, Lola, entered the room and the two animals began fighting.

In a panic Mr Stead left the room looking for food to distract them. But Joanne stayed and tried to split the two dogs up.

When he returned moments later he found Joanne with the dog laid beside her on the lounge floor.

After police arrived to secure and seize both dogs paramedics later pronounced Joanne dead at the scene.

Mr Stead described in his evidence how Rocco was a "Jekyll and Hyde dog" who was "OK with some but not with others".

Several fights between the two animals led to the two dogs being permanently separated and the couple’s grandchildren being banned from the house.

Rocco was put down after the attack - the coroner said it had been dangerous as a result of genetic, clinical, behavioural and environmental factors.

Mr Stanbury said that Joanne was a "much-loved" daughter, mother and sibling and that she was often described as being the "life and soul of the party" and that she loved her family and her dogs.

Joanne's family is urging people to heed the lessons of her death.

Dot Robinson, Joanne's mother said: "Don't get them. Our Joanne tried everything with those dogs, everything she could do. It didn't make any difference. Just don't get them. They are just not safe."

Ms Robinson, is now also calling for tougher laws on dog ownership following nine fatal attacks across the country this year.