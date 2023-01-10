A man from Sheffield who subjected a child to 'horrific physical and sexual abuse' over a number of years has been jailed.

Mark Andrews, formerly of Musgrave Road, would attack his victim often leaving her physically injured and having to lie to her teachers about what had happened.

The court heard as well as the physical violence, Andrews sexually assaulted the victim on a number of occasions and eventually began raping her.

Andrews abused his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between the 80s and 90s.

Detective Sergeant Alex Edwards, from Sheffield’s Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team, said: “This has been a complex and lengthy investigation into horrific physical and sexual abuse, and I wish to commend the victim for her courage both in coming forward and her continued strength throughout the investigation.

“What happened to her as a child was traumatic and will likely have an impact on her for the rest of her life.

Andrews used physical and sexual violence to control his victim and instil significant fear, and he has shown no remorse for his crimes. "

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday 9 January where he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

He was jailed for 12 years for rape and three years for cruelty to a child (to run consecutively).

He was also sentenced to two years for indecent assault and one year for gross indecency with a child – both to run concurrently.

“I am pleased that he has been handed a lengthy custodial sentence today in recognition of his sick crimes, and I truly hope that with the conclusion of the legal process his victim feels able to take another step forward in her recovery,” Detective Sergeant Edwards added.

