A man was stabbed in the neck after being lured to a car park by robbers using a dating app.

The victim and another man arranged via the app to pick up two men at an Asda store on Upper Sheffield Road, Barnsley, in the early hours of 21 December.

They then travelled together to a car park off Haverlands Lane in Worsbrough..

The two victims were then threatened with a knife. The driver was stabbed in the neck. The two offenders fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police said the driver suffered minor injuries.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who saw the stolen car – a grey Peugeot Allure E-HDI – to come forward.

Det Con Toni Wain said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for these two victims, and this type of violent crime is absolutely not tolerated by South Yorkshire Police.

"We want to do everything we can to find the offenders and bring some closure for the victims in this horrible incident.

“I’d also like to remind people that while the majority of dating app users are genuine and don’t pose any danger to you, sadly there are those out there who have criminal intentions.

"Please take measures to minimise the risks when meeting up with somebody you have met through an app."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.