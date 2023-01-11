A marine pilot who died after falling from a ladder in the Humber Estuary has been named locally as Francisco Galia.

Mr Galia, who worked for Associated British Ports, fell as he tried to board a vessel bound for King George Dock in Hull, on Sunday.

He was rescued from the water by the Coastguard and was airlifted to hospital but later died.

Marine pilots are responsible, among other duties, for ensuring the safe transit of ships in and out of port.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has launched an investigation.

A spokesperson said: "The purpose of MAIB's investigation is to improve safety and where lessons can be learnt, recommendations will be made to prevent reoccurrence."

