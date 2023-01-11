Play Brightcove video

Report by Amelia Beckett.

A taxi driver who won a national plus-size beauty pageant will now represent the UK on the world stage.

Caitlin Nash-Robinson, from Grantham, started competing in pageants in 2017 after having previously helped out backstage.

Now the 32-year-old has been crowned Miss Diamond Curve UK which means she will be jetting off to Las Vegas to compete internationally.

Caitlin told ITV News: "I'm proud to represent plus-size women.

"Having the word 'curve' across my chest at events shows the world that I am proud of my achievements as a plus-size girl."

Caitlin, a size 22, developed a passion for pageantry when she volunteered backstage in 2014, before competing at Miss Devine UK in 2017. She finished third in the same competition four years later.

She became so committed to the pastime that she left her previous job to drive a taxi for her family's company to devote more time to competitions. She estimates she has driven 8,000 miles to compete in the last five years and says it is the best decision she ever made.

She added: "I wouldn't even be a taxi driver if it wasn't for the confidence pageantry gave me.

"Now, I'm literally the happiest I've ever been in my life."

Caitlin will compete in the Regency International Pageant in Las Vegas in July, where she hopes to take the crown once again.

But, regardless of the outcome of the competition, she says she will never quit her day job.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.