South Yorkshire Police have closed the M1 motorway in both directions between junctions 36 and 37 near Barnsley.

National Highways Yorkshire tweeted at 4.10pm saying the police were dealing with an incident and that drivers should "expect delays to build quickly".

Motorway cameras showed long queues.

A follow-up tweet said: " Road users caught within the closure please be patient. Our #trafficofficers and police will get you out of the closure as quickly as they can."

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

