A union leader says ambulance workers will continue to respond to emergencies while on strike – after a paramedic left a picket line on a 999 call.

Up to 25,000 ambulance workers across England and Wales are striking in a dispute over pay.

During one of the walkouts, at Longley ambulance station in Sheffield, a paramedic was seen leaving the picket line to respond to an emergency call.

Unison General Secretary Christina McAnea said: "That’s the difference when ambulance workers take strike action.

"These people are here but they will come off the picket line as soon as a call comes in and they are told they will have to go out and deal with it.

"That’s the difference. There is no way we are putting the public at risk here.

"We are saying to the Government they are putting the public at risk every single day because they won’t invest in the workforce which encourages people to stay."

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea with ambulance workers taking industrial action on Wednesday. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Another strike is currently planned for 23 January, giving the Government what Ms McAnea describes as "a week-and-a-half to try and sit down with us and resolve this".

"That’s my plea to the Government today," she said.

"My door is always open. They say there’s is. I’m happy to turn to up at their door any time to talk about pay."

Earlier, she thanked those striking, adding: "I know that this isn’t anything you want to be doing."

The strikes – the second by ambulance workers – are taking place in a staggered format across 24 hours. Paramedics, call handlers, drivers and technicians from the Unison and GMB unions are among those walking out.

Health secretary Steve Barclay has once again criticised the action.

He said: "Today’s ambulance strike is an unwelcome return to unnecessary disruption and comes at a time when the NHS is already under huge pressure from Covid and flu.

"While we have contingency plans in place, including support from the military, community first responders and extra call handlers, to mitigate risks to patient safety, there will inevitably be some disruption for patients with fewer ambulances on the road."

