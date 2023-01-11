Ripon firefighters called to rescue submerged horse find statue in flooded field
Firefighters were called to rescue a horse stuck in flood water – only to find that it was a sculpture which had been there for four years.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a concerned member of the public dialled 999 after spotting what they thought was a horse and its rider wading through a flooded field in Ripon.
In a tweet group manager Bob Hoskins said: "An officer trotted off to check out the situation and discovered a statue of a horse in the middle of the field.
"There was 'neigh' further assistance required on this occasion."
The sculpture shows the silhouette of a First World War soldier and his horse.
It was installed in the British Canoeing field in 2018, as part of a programme of events and commemorations marking the centenary of the Great War.
A series of sculptures was placed around the historic town under the theme "fields of mud, seeds of hope".
