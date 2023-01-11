Ripon firefighters called to rescue submerged horse find statue in flooded field

flooded horse sculpture in Ripon
The silhouette of the First World War horse and soldier was installed in 2018. Credit: Bob Hoskins/Twitter

Firefighters were called to rescue a horse stuck in flood water – only to find that it was a sculpture which had been there for four years.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a concerned member of the public dialled 999 after spotting what they thought was a horse and its rider wading through a flooded field in Ripon.

In a tweet group manager Bob Hoskins said: "An officer trotted off to check out the situation and discovered a statue of a horse in the middle of the field.

"There was 'neigh' further assistance required on this occasion."

The sculpture was installed in 2018.

The sculpture shows the silhouette of a First World War soldier and his horse.

It was installed in the British Canoeing field in 2018, as part of a programme of events and commemorations marking the centenary of the Great War.

A series of sculptures was placed around the historic town under the theme "fields of mud, seeds of hope".

