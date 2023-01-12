Twelve men have been sentenced over violence that broke out following a Championship football derby.

Fighting started at a bar in Sheffield in the early hours of 5 March 2019 after Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United faced each other at Hillsborough Stadium the day before.

Bottles and chairs were thrown and several people required hospital treatment following the incident at the Bloo88 bar on West Street. Considerable damage was caused to the pub.

Eleven of the 24 men charged with offences including violent disorder and grievous bodily harm pleaded guilty and a twelfth was found guilty by a jury. A further 12 were found not guilty at trial.

The following men were sentenced at hearings at Sheffield Crown Court and Teesside Crown Court between 13 July 2022 and 6 January 2023:

Brad Nicholson, 24, of Herries Road, Sheffield: Pleaded guilty to violent disorder and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Sentenced to a total of 2 years in prison and a football banning order for six years.

Mark Foster, 52, of Granby Way, Plymouth: Pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Sentenced to 15 months in prison and a football banning order for six years.

Tom Mulgrew, 27, of Berry Home Drive, Sheffield: Pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Sentenced to nine months in prison and a football banning order for six years.

Callum Warsop, 27, of Gleadless Common, Sheffield: Pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Sentenced to nine months in prison and a football banning order for six years.

Ryan Ward, 32, of Springwell Crescent, Sheffield: Pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Sentenced to nine months in prison suspended for two years. Ordered to pay £750 in compensation.

Jack Morley, 30, of Maple Grove, Rotherham: Pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Given an 18 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

Tom Cahill, 33, of Wooldale Gardens, Sheffield: Pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for two years. Ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

Aaron Swiffen, 30, of Peveril Close, Sheffield: Pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Sentenced to nine months in prison suspended for two years. Ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Adam Birch, 35, of Hollybank Drive, Sheffield: Pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Sentenced to nine months in prison suspended for two years. Oordered to pay £500 compensation.

Reece Ellis, 27, of Brook Green, Sheffield: Pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Sentenced to three months in prison suspended for two years with a requirement to complete 90 days alcohol rehabilitation activity.

Josh Moody, 31, of Birley Spa Lane, Sheffield: Pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Given an 18 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Carter Dobson, 26, of Blyth Road, Retford: Found guilty of violent disorder. Sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for two years. Ordered to pay £750 compensation.

Det Ch Insp Graham Bulmer of South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “This was a complex investigation, but I am satisfied to see that those who played a part on that appalling night are now facing the consequences of their actions.

“We want to see fans out supporting their teams, and on the whole we see fans behaving amicably, but we will not and do not tolerate disorder. This particular night left people injured, premises damaged and put undue pressure on emergency services colleagues.

“We have dedicated officers who support matches that take place across South Yorkshire, and we will continue to work closely with clubs and partner agencies to keep our communities safe for the true fans of football who simply want to enjoy a day out and support their team.”

