A memorial bench installed near Sir Isaac Newton's birthplace has attracted ridicule online after the engravers misspelt his name.

The bench has appeared near Woolsthorpe Manor in Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth, near Grantham, Lincolnshire, in honour of the eminent 17th century mathematician.

But it carries the name "Issac Newton".

"Issac" is an alternative spelling of the name and comes from the Hebrew for "laughter". And Social media users were quick to poke fun at the mistake.

On Twitter, Iain Gilbert said: "Measure (or read) twice. Cut once."

Nik Henville wrote: "Proof, if needed, that proof reading is a dying art."

A statue of Sir Isaac Newton stands in Grantham. Credit: ITV News

In reference to Newton's most renowned work – the formulation of the theory of gravity – Lance Carter said: "We should not underestimate the gravity of this error."

The bench was commissioned by Colsterworth and District Parish Council.

According to the BBC, the company which produced the bench said the error was due to be corrected.

