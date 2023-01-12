A bus has been spotted going the wrong way down a city centre street after changes to the road layout.

A photograph uploaded on social media shows the 229 bus on King Street in Leeds city centre on 9 January, a day after the road changed from a one-way to a two-way route.

The bus is pictured driving over a white arrow pointing in the opposite direction.

Operator Arriva said it was aware of the driver's mistake "on one of the first days of this new layout" and apologised "for any inconvenience".

A spokesperson said: "Our drivers have been briefed on how these changes impact our bus routes."

They added: "Colleagues from our partner organisations have been supporting our team and the general public on the ground, as we all become familiar with the new layout."

Map showing the traffic changes around City Square in Leeds. Credit: Leeds City Council

The alterations are part of Leeds City Council's revamp of City Square to make the centre "people-first" by removing general through-traffic from the area.

Facebook users were quick to comment on the mishap. David Graham said: "I think the big white arrow on the road is a clue."

Another user said: "That driver should have gone to Specsavers!"

But others have expressed frustration at the "ridiculous" changes.

Den Linnie said: "Whoever has made all these ridiculous changes around the city centre, which has caused nothing but chaos needs their head testing!"

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story..