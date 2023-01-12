What was once the longest rollercoaster in the world is set to be dismantled.

The Ultimate, at Lightwater Valley Family Adventure Park, near Ripon in North Yorkshire, opened in 1991 and was the world's longest rollercoaster for nine years until Steel Dragon opened in Japan in 2000.

The ride, which was 7,442 ft (2,268m) long, peaked at a height of 107 ft (33m) and reaching speeds of 50mph. It last ran in 2019.

The park's owner, Brighton Pier Group, said the ride had been "out of service for some years now" and the process of deciding whether to bring it back was "a long one".

In a statement on the Lightwater Valley website, chief executive Anne Ackford said: "We have devoted much time and effort considering the future of The Ultimate.

"We are mindful of its nostalgic status and that many of our visitors have fond memories of riding the Ultimate Coaster.

"Nevertheless, given both the investment required to bring it up to acceptable standards of safety and the re-imagining of Lightwater Valley as a family-orientated Adventure Park, we have decided to close The Ultimate permanently and remove it from the Park.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to the new-look Lightwater Valley as it develops and evolves into the north of England’s number one destination for family adventures."

What are the world's longest rollercoasters?

USA and Japan dominate the list of the top ten longest rollercoasters in the world. Here is the full list:

Steel Dragon, Japan: 2,479m

Beast, USA: 2,243m

Fujiyama, Japan: 2,044m

Fury 325, USA: 2,012m

Millennium Force, USA: 2,010m

Formula Rossa, UAE: 2,000m

Voyage, USA: 1,963m

Incredicoaster, USA: 1,850m

Steel Vengeance, USA: 1,749m

Steel Force, USA: 1,706m

