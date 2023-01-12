Play Brightcove video

Video report by Matt Price

Hundreds of people lined the promenade in Withernsea in East Yorkshire to pay tribute to an RNLI crew manager who died following a fire at his house in the town.

Steve Medcalf was given the most fitting of send-offs by the local community who gathered to remember him.

The 52-year-old died three weeks after he was rescued from the fire at his home on North Road on November 20.

Andy Medcalf said: "We are comforted by the fact that Steve got so much support. He was Mr Withernsea and that's a fantastic legacy and memory to have of Steve."

Steve Medcalf started volunteering at the lifeboat station as a teenager

Steve's older brother Andy also paid tribute in December as the town once again came together for a minute's applause.

Withernsea lifeboat station has a huge void to fill with the passing of Steve and feeling for him clearly spread far and wide.

RNLI volunteer Sean Bell said: "He was a big man with a big heart and his impact on the RNLI absolutely has been felt throughout. We've got crew as far afield as Aberdeen, Whitby and the crew from Humber here to pay tribute to him."

A memorial will now take place each year dedicated to Steve to coincide with the Blue Light weekend, which honours the emergency services.

