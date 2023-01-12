Police have closed one of the carriageways on the M621 to deal with an incident, causing long delays for traffic in the area.

National Highways Yorkshire tweeted that the westbound carriageway was closed between junction one near Beeston and Junction 27 of the M62 near Birstall while West Yorkshire Police continue to try to resolve the issue.

Diversions are in place to ease traffic in the area and police are working to clear vehicles caught in the closure area.

The nature of the incident is currently unknown.

