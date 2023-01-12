The mother of a woman murdered by her partner has spoken of her "disgust" after her daughter's killer was released from prison.Anna Backhouse died after a sustained and vicious attack by her powerfully-built boyfriend Julien Joseph in 2005.

The 24-year-old suffered 83 external injuries and had 15 broken ribs, internal damage and a fatal tear to her liver after Joseph, a 19-stone gym enthusiast, stamped or jumped on her at their home in Birkby, Huddersfield, after she had come home from a night out in the town.Joseph was jailed for life in 2005 and told he must serve at least 17 years in prison after he was found guilty of murder. Anna's mother, Val Backhouse, was told on Monday that Joseph had been released following a decision by the Parole Board. She had previously told the Parole Board that the thought of Joseph being released made her feel "sick to the stomach."Val told the Yorkshire Live website: "I am feeling disgusted that he is able to be let out of prison. We have got the life sentence, not him.

"We are feeling this for the rest of our lives. It's not right.

"He is not fit to be let out in society. I want to give women a warning he is there and not go anywhere near him. He will always be dangerous in my view."Val, who has three daughters and a son, said they had been left heartbroken by the loss of their older sister."It is devastating they have gone through all that and more to know that we are still in fear of him being out there and bumping into him."

Describing Anna as a "lovely and kind" woman who was popular, well-loved, and had dreams of having a family of her own, Val said she had worked as an amusement arcade supervisor and had a "brilliant smile to light up a room."

Anna was 24 when Julien Joseph attacked her after she came home from a night out. Credit: MEN

She said Joseph had "thrown her around like a rag doll" and had taken her away "in the prime of her life"."Every day I think and pine for my Anna and the emptiness I feel in my inner body no one will ever know. This man has ruined my life in many ways," she said."I suffer anxiety, loneliness, unhappiness, emptiness and heartache. This man has destroyed my will to live in every aspect of my life. I still find it extremely hard to carry on with my life and have more bad days than good. Life will never be the same and at times I get so low I would go to Anna's grave and lay with her."Anna's siblings also spoke about their anguish at the news.Zoe, who was 14 when her sister died, said: "I feel that we are constantly going to be looking for his face when we are out and about. They gave him 17 years and he has literally served that and maybe a few days more. The justice system is a joke."He is an animal to have jumped on someone and crack[ed] their windpipe."Sammy, who was 10 at the time, said: "I feel like it's us that's got the life sentence and not him. I think he should be rotting away for the rest of his life in prison."She described her older sister as "a second mum".

"I used to sleep in her bed and she would take me to school and do my hair," said Sammy.

Val said she had kept her grief to herself since her daughter's murder. It finally came out when she was told that Joseph was being freed."I just broke down. All my upset came out. I kept it in for all that time. I feel stronger for it."She added: "Anna was 24 and would be 42 now. She would probably have children of her own."A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: "Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community."A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims."They said members of the board had read "hundreds of pages of evidence" in the lead up to an oral hearing, which "often lasts a full day or more"."Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements may be given at the hearing."Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority."

