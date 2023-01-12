Social media influencer KSI has criticised the owner of a shop selling bottles of Prime at heavily inflated prices in a video on TikTok.

The Youtuber-turned-boxer, who released the energy drink with long-time rival Logan Paul, singled out Wakefield Wines after videos of the store apparently selling bottles at up to £100 each. Prime's own website prices the product at just over £2 per bottle.

In a short video on TikTok, KSI, criticised the shop – better known as "Wakey Wines" – for the price hike, shouting "you can't keep getting away with this" and urging people to "stop buying it at these prices".

Fuelled by social media, sales of Prime have seen shops struggle to keep up with demand, with videos appearing online of supermarkets being swamped by crowds emptying shelves. There have been reports of buyers travelling long distances to get hold of the product.

Wakefield Wines was temporarily banned from TikTok for advertising the drink at high prices after owner Mohammad Azar Nazir posted several videos with eager customers.

Mr Nazir later posted a statement on his Instagram account, claiming a "well-known influencer" had been trying to "tarnish" his business.

He said "all my videos are all for fun" and claimed he was making the best of a business opportunity, criticising "some jealous horrible people".

The account had around 500,000 followers when it was banned.

