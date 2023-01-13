A boy who was eventually diagnosed with a brain tumour after GPs mistook his symptoms for an infection has been given the all-clear after two years of "utter hell".Jett Ebbs, from Immingham, Lincolnshire, was taken to see doctors seven times after suffering sickness and dizziness.

His mother Keiley, 37, said she was told repeatedly that her son was suffering from a viral infection.

But he was later diagnosed with a medulloblastoma - a tumour in the primary central nervous system.

After surgery and bouts of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the five-year-old is now getting ready to ring the bell signalling the end of his treatment.

Keiley said: “I’m so excited for when Jett will ring the bell.

"I know I’ll be crying my eyes out, but they will be tears of joy. Jett is putting on weight and he’s doing really well. He’s been an absolute little warrior and I just can’t describe the strength he has.”

Jett was three when he first started exhibiting symptoms. Two months later, after repeated GP visits, Keiley took him to Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby and demanded to be seen by a paediatrician.

Keiley Ebbs told ITV News about her initial struggle to get Jett diagnosed.

"It was so frustrating, I needed someone to take me seriously," she said.

A CT scan revealed he had a brain tumour and he was taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital. He was given steroid medication to reduce the swelling in his brain and was booked in to undergo an operation to remove the tumour.

“It was horrendous to see, and I was terrified," said Keiley. "I kept thinking ‘how and why is this happening?’ Jett was such a happy and healthy little boy, but all of a sudden his whole life had been turned upside down.”

Following the surgery, an MRI scan revealed the disease had spread. Jett had a second operation, was put into a coma and given a high dose of chemotherapy.But follow-up scans showed no signs of cancer.

“The consultant insisted I view the image. I thought it was bad news and was hysterical but the scan showed there was no cancer at all on his brain," said Keiley, who has three other children.

"We couldn’t believe it - it was an amazing day."The chemotherapy had even reduced the number of tumours on Jett’s spine, and we were told he was well enough to begin radiotherapy on the back of his head and spine."

During his illness, Jett (right) was put into a coma and suffered a bleed on the brain. Credit: MEN

But as a result of the radiotherapy, Jett gradually stopped speaking until he was unable to say anything at all."We were told that this happens a lot, but they didn’t know exactly why," Keiley said.

In June, Jett had a stem cell transplant and was able to begin talking again - which Keiley described as "unreal".He currently uses a wheelchair and is undergoing physiotherapy. His last two MRI scans have been clear.

At one point, Jett was left unable to speak after radiotherapy treatment. Credit: MEN

In a bid to raise money for Brain Tumour Research, Keiley is now taking on the 10,000 Steps a Day in February challenge.She said: “It’s been two years of utter hell, but we are now looking forward to being a normal family, which feels amazing. I’m really looking forward to the challenge and would urge everyone to sign up and get involved."Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re so happy to learn how well Jett is doing after everything he’s been through. We’re really grateful to Keiley for taking on the 10,000 Steps a Day in February challenge as it’s only with the support of people like her that we’re able to progress our research into brain tumours and improve the outcome for patients like Jett who are forced to fight this awful disease."

