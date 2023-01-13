A German football expert says Leeds United are paying over the odds for Georginio Rutter as the French striker looks set to become the club's record signing.

The Elland Road side – currently 14th in the Premier League – are believed to be on the verge of signing the 20-year-old France Under-21 international from German club Hoffenheim in a deal worth £35.5m.

The fee would eclipse United's current record of £27m paid Valencia for Rodrigo in 2020.

German football consultant Jasmine Baba said fans would have to be patient to see the best from a "raw" talent.

She said: "We have him at [a value of] around 16-20 million euros at the moment, which Leeds are basically doubling.

"It's a lot over what he's valued at the moment and that can bring quite an unhealthy expectation to such a young player and could backfire."

Play Brightcove video

Rutter has scored twice in 17 games in all competitions this season for Hoffenheim, with 11 goals in 64 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

Baba said Rutter was a "technically gifted, very dynamic striker" and one of the best dribblers in the Bundesliga, but had "only really had one healthy season of playing time."

"People should not expect Leeds's problems to magically disappear," she said.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story..