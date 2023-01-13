A grieving father has paid tribute to his "fearless" daughter who died after collapsing while taking her young son to a dance class.

Mother-of-one Rinica Warner, 29, suddenly became ill while with her five-year-old son, Isaac, in Sheffield on Thursday, 5 January. She died at Royal Hallamshire Hospital on Saturday.

Her family said she had no known health conditions. The cause of her death has yet to be established.

Her father Jayson said He and his daughter had been planning to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. Just days before her death, she and her father had been out walking at Mam Tor in the Peak District.

In a tribute he told the Yorkshire Live website: "We did everything together for 29 years. She has been my best friend."

A talented musician, Rinica played flute and piano, having auditioned and been accepted into Sheffield Music Academy while still at school. She performed in concerts across Sheffield and twice appeared at Sheffield City Hall.

Rinica Warner with her son, Isaac. Credit: Family handout

Jayson said: "She always used to be the one to try new things. She was just adventurous and fearless.

"I was just so proud of her. She was so fearless."

He said he was proud his daughter, a Sheffield Council worker, had donated her kidneys to help others. And he praised NHS staff, saying: "They work tirelessly to save lives and to keep Rinica alive. Everyone at the hospital cried; nobody had a dry eye."

Friends and family are now rallying around to raise money to help Rinica's son. A crowd funding page set up by family friend Steve Neal has so far raised more than £6,000.

Steve said: "An initial target of £2,000 was smashed within 24 hours so it was upped to £5,000. The monies raised... will be held by the family for Isaac and his future."

