A paedophile who repeatedly raped a young boy over a number of years has been given a life sentence in prison.

Mark Hutchinson-Schofield, 55, of Lovell Park Hill, Leeds, was found guilty following a trial.

His crimes were discovered when his victim told a teacher, who then told police.

Hutchinson-Schofield denied the offences and called the victim a liar.

He was also charged with offences related to breaching sex offender conditions, which he pleaded guilty to at the start of the trial.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court and will serve a minimum term of 14 years before being considered for parole.

Det Insp Mark Tester, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Hutchinson-Schofield was responsible for an appalling and sustained catalogue of abuse against this vulnerable child that has had a devastating traumatic effect on the victim’s young life.

“He systematically sexually exploited the victim for his own gratification in circumstances that were a complete betrayal of trust."

Det Insp Tester said the victim was able to give evidence on a pre-recorded video to help reduce the impact of the court process on him.

“We hope the significant sentence that Hutchinson-Schofield has now received will provide some reassurance to the victim and his family as well as to the wider community," he said.

“Our specialist safeguarding officers will continue to do everything they can to secure convictions against predatory offenders like this to get justice for victims and protect others from harm.”

