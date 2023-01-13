Residents are being offered the chance to win cash prizes for binning their litter in a scheme being launched by a city council.

Bradford Council is working with a mobile app which rewards people who dispose of their rubbish properly. Prizes range from £5 to £10,000.

Cllr Sarah Ferriby, the council’s executive member for healthy people and places, said: "We are hoping that by introducing this app it will encourage more people to make sure that they throw their litter away properly and responsibly and reward those that already do this."

People using the Litter Lotto app take a picture of themselves throwing rubbish away and upload it onto the app. There are spot prizes and a monthly jackpot draw.

The council said entries from the Bradford district from Monday 16 January, when the scheme launches, will receive a double entry to the weekly £1,000 jackpot draw.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...