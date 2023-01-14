A Leeds care home worker who sexually assaulted a vulnerable man he was supposed to be caring for, has been jailed.

Damon Suthers, aged 32, carried out repeated sex acts on his victim over the course of three weeks in 2019.

The offences became known when the victim, who has learning difficulties, told his family of the abuse.

Specialist officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit then began an investigation and Suthers was arrested.

He denied the offences when interviewed and accused the victim of making up the allegation.

He was subsequently charged with an offence relating to being a care worker who had engaged in sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder.

Suthers, of Upton, Pontefract, was convicted of the offence on 4 November last year and was sentenced on Friday 13 January at Leeds Crown Court to eighteen months in prison.

Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Vikki Daniel-Thomas, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: "Suthers abused his position of trust to exploit this vulnerable victim who he was supposed to be caring for.

"His actions have had a lasting traumatic impact on the victim, and we hope it will help him and his family to know that Suthers has now been held to account and sent to prison.

"Offences such at this are always treated seriously and fully investigated by specialist safeguarding officers, who will do everything they can to support victims throughout the investigation and the court process.

"We hope the successful outcome of this case will show our continued commitment to protecting vulnerable victims from harm and bringing those who offend against them to justice."

