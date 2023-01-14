New commanding officer 'honoured' to take charge of Red Arrows

A new commanding officer has taken the helm of the Red Arrows team and says he's "honoured" to be leading such a "hard-working" team.

Wing Commander Adam Collins has responsibility for both the air and ground teams that deliver the team’s world-class displays and busy engagement programme at home and overseas.

He commands the 140-strong unit that includes RAF regular and reserve personnel, civil servants and contractors.

The former frontline Tornado pilot succeeds Wing Commander David Montenegro, who was suspended from the team in November as part of an investigation into his conduct.

The two officers carried out a long-planned handover at the Red Arrows’ home base, at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.

Wg Cdr Collins said: "I am delighted to have taken command of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team and honoured to be leading such a hard-working and talented team of military and civilian personnel.

Wing Commander Adam Collins is the new Officer Commanding of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team. Credit: Royal Air Force

"We are all proud to represent the Royal Air Force and the United Kingdom and will continue to endeavour to inspire our audiences both at home and overseas.

"There’s a very busy year ahead, where the team will be performing for millions of people across the globe, I hope we get to meet as many of them as possible at the events."

He said becoming the Officer Commanding was an opportunity to continue to help inspire future aviators through the team’s work.

He said: "My interest in aviation was sparked from an early age when, as a child, I’d watch jets flying from RAF Valley near my grandparents’ house in Anglesey. This is when I first focussed on becoming a fast-jet pilot and learned to fly with the Air Cadets when I was 17-years-old.

"It’s very important we continue to harness that curiosity and encourage the next generation to look at a future involving the subjects of science, technology, engineering and maths."

The Red Arrows are preparing for the 2023 display season, which is expected to begin in late-May, following their return from a successful tour to the Gulf supporting a range of UK interests.

Wing Commander Adam Collins has responsibility for both the air and ground teams that deliver the Red Arrows’ world-class displays. Credit: PA Images

Wg Cdr Montenegro said: "I’d like to pay tribute to the current team, for their dedication and hard work – these are extremely talented people, found in every section and role in the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team. From the impact of the pandemic to moving to a new home base and two challenging overseas tours in consecutive seasons, the last two-and-a-half years have been full of unprecedented challenges.

"However, the team has never lost its focus to safely deliver displays and events and I am extremely proud of their resilience, determination and professionalism. I wish Adam and the team the very best for the future."

Wg Cdr Collins is a graduate of RAF College Cranwell, having completed his initial officer training in 2000. After completing fast-jet flying training, his first operational tour was with IX(B) Squadron at RAF Marham, flying the Tornado GR4. He was then selected to fly the F-111 for three years on exchange with the Royal Australian Air Force at RAAF Amberley in Queensland.

He took part in numerous exercises in Australia and Asia and was the last exchange pilot to fly the aircraft type. Further tours on the Tornado GR4 followed on the return to the UK, before promotion to squadron leader, a posting to a role working with the British Army and then as a flight commander operating the Hawk T1 – the same aircraft as used by the Red Arrows – to provide aggressor training.

He then took up the position of Red 10, the Red Arrows’ safety supervisor and ground commentator at events, for the 2018 season – the RAF’s centenary year. After leaving the team, and more recently, he was deployed overseas, supporting operations in the Middle East.

He was educated at Solihull School in the West Midlands, where he was a member of the Combined Cadet Force and received an RAF Sixth Form Scholarship. He went on to study aeronautics and astronautics at Southampton University and was a member of the University Air Squadron.

