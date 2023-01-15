A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after around 100 cars gathered for a 'car meet' in Sheffield.

The incident took place on Saturday night at an industrial site on Seldon Way where the bike is thought to have collided with a car.

A 35-year-old man, thought to have been in the vehicle, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

PC Gary Richards, from South Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group, said: "This collision has led to a man ending up in hospital with serious injuries and we believe there were a number of people at the scene who were filming at the time during what we suspect was an organised ‘car meet’."

"Whilst we carry out enquiries to understand what happened, we would urge anyone who has any dash-cam, mobile footage or any information that may help with the investigation to come forward and get in touch with us."

