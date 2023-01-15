Referee Sam Purkiss was stretchered off during Grimsby Town's League Two game with Swindon Town after being hit in the face by the ball.

The incident happened in the 11th minute on Saturday afternoon when a Swindon Town player inadvertently struck the ball at Purkiss.

After being hit in the head the referee lay motionless on the floor before receiving medical attention from paramedics.

Purkiss was attended to for around 10 minutes before being stretched off and taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

He was released from hospital and is recovering at home with his family. He thanked both sets of fans for applauding him as he was taken from the field.

Swindon Town went on to win the game 5-0.