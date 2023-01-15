Play Brightcove video

Scunthorpe United fans invaded the pitch of their Non League game against Woking on Saturday to protest against owner Peter Swann.

Fans gathered in the centre circle in the 72nd minute as they voiced their anger after the club was hit by a winding up order by HMRC over an alleged unpaid tax bill.

Play Brightcove video

Owner Swann is trying to sell the club with two consortiums thought to be interested in buying the club.

One bid was rejected by Swann, which ITV Calendar understands was from a consortium led by local entrepreneurs Simon Elliot and Ian Sharp.

Play was halted for around 10 minutes before fans were ushered back into the stands. Scunthorpe lost the game 2-0.