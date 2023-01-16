Police officers searching for missing 22-year-old Thomas Marwan say they have found the body of a man.

Thomas was last seen on Tuesday January 10 in the Sculcoates area of Hull. The body which has not be formally identified was found near Morley Street, which runs between Stoneferry and the River Hull.

Superintendent Paul Butler said, "This is a tragic incident, with an outcome that no one wanted to see. Although formal identification has yet to take place, Thomas’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time."

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

