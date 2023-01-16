Play Brightcove video

Video courtesy of Sheffield Online

Hundreds of homes were affected by supply issues and a school had to close after a water main burst in Sheffield.

The Pathways Academy was forced to shut and a number of homes were flooded following the incident on Moonshine Lane in Southey Green on Monday.

Hundreds more have been affected by supply issues.

Water submerged the road surface after it broke through the tarmac.

Yorkshire Water says it is on-site and working to fix the problem.

Large volumes of water were flowing down the road before Yorkshire Water turned off the supply. Credit: Sheffield Online

A spokesperson said in a statement: "We’ve had a burst on a high pressure main in S5, which has caused flooding to local properties and discoloured water for some customers.

"We’d like to apologise to customers impacted and thank them for their patience whilst we work on the issue.

"We've turned off the section of pipe that's burst so flood water in the area is subsiding. Our partner, Service Master, is also helping to resolve any issues caused by flooding."

The company said some properties would have discoloured water until the problem was resolved.

