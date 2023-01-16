A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death at his home.The 33-year-old was critically injured in an incident on Springdale Avenue, Huddersfield, shortly after 11.15pm on Saturday.

A police cordon is in place at the scene, while officers carry out forensic examination and specialist searches.Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck said: "This is a very serious incident which has resulted in the death of a man at his home in Huddersfield. Extensive enquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

Investigations are taking place at the scene. Credit: MEN Media

"We recognise this incident will cause concern in the community, we are working closely with our colleagues in the local neighbourhood team who have stepped up patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the Thornton Lodge or Lockwood area on Saturday night and may have seen something suspicious to come forward."

