The owner of a dog who is in the running to be named Britain's ugliest says she thinks she's "adorable".

Four-year-old Peggy, from Leven in East Yorkshire, was "the last one left on the shelf" according to owner Holly Middleton.

"We fell in love with her, but at first I just felt a bit sorry for her," she said.

Believed to be half pug, half Chinese crested, Peggy is a contender for the unenviable title of the country's "most hideous" dog in a contest being run by a photography firm.

Peggy's owners have to rub her in sun cream in the summer as she has no hair. Credit: MEN

Peggy was six months old when she was adopted by Holly.

"I am just a bit of a sucker for the underdog and for anything quirky and strange that other people maybe deem as not so attractive," she said. "I just have a bit of a soft spot for them."

The dog's name was chosen after Holly's grandmother said she looked a bit like her mother, who was called Peggy.

She is also hairless, meaning Holly has to put jumpers on her in the winter and rub her with sun cream in the summer so her skin doesn't burn.

Her owner Holly says she's entered Peggy into cutest dog competitions before - but she's never won. Credit: MEN

She is one of seven pets up for the title of Britain’s ugliest dog, a contest organised by ParrotPrint.com.

The winning dog will get a professional makeover and photo shoot.

Holly said she did not think much of it when she entered Peggy into the competition because she frequently enters her into cutest dog contests – though Peggy has never won.

She said: "I personally don't think she's ugly. I know she's quirky looking and she is not everybody's cup of tea.

"People have said things like 'How could you enter your dog? It's so cruel. You should think she's beautiful'.

"We absolutely do. I think she's adorable. But if she's gonna be one of the ugliest dogs in the UK, so be it.

"She didn't know any different, she gets told she's beautiful day in day out. I think all the dogs in the contest are beautiful, I'd have every one of them if I could."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...