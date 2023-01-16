A major city centre road has been closed after several people were injured when a car left a road and crashed into a car dealership.

West Yorkshire Police received reports shortly after 8.30am on Monday that a car had collided with the Vertu Jaguar Leeds car dealership on Scott Hall Road, in Leeds.

The road has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

The force said a number of people had been taken to hospital.

A spokesperson said: "Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes at this time. Further updates will be issued in due course."

Pictures from the scene showed a damaged Audi car. Several police vehicles were controlling traffic.

Credit: ITV News

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.