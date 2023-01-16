Police are trying to identify a man whose body was found in a canal with only a set of keys and a 30-year-old A-to-Z map book in his possession.

The body was reported to police around 9am on Sunday at the canal near Bramley Fall Wood Park in Leeds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police divers remained at the scene on Monday. Officers are trying to establish what happened to him, and are asking the public to come forward with information.

The man is described as an elderly white male. He has a bald head with white hair on both sides with stubble on the face.

The man had a watch and a set of keys. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

He was found wearing a beige zip jacket, khaki scarf, a blue jumper with a red and green diamond design, beige trousers with a brown belt, brown leather gloves, green socks and a green and brown checked shirt.

He was also wearing a gold watch and only carrying the single key and A-to-Z in his possession.

Det Ch Insp James Entwistle said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out into the circumstances of the man’s death and at this time we are treating the death as unexplained.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in Bramley Fall Wood Park area and who may have seen this male.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who recognises the description of this man to come forward and provide assistance.”

