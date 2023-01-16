A formal review into probation’s handling of quadruple murderer and violent rapist Damien Bendall has laid bare a litany of missed opportunities in the months and years leading up to the Killamarsh killings.

Here are the key dates leading up to to the murders of 35-year-old Terri Harris, her 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.

2004

7 January: Bendall reprimanded for criminal damage after throwing an egg at a woman’s house aged 13.

2010

20 April: He receives a caution for possession of cocaine.

2011

30 June: Bendall is handed his first prison sentence after being jailed for three years for the violent robbery of a lone Asian man.

2012

16 August: He is released on home detention curfew to his mother’s house.

2015

21 August: Bendall is jailed for a further three years after the attempted knifepoint robbery of a newsagent.

2016

10 May: Bendall commits grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against prison officers after being denied a prison transfer.

25 May: A prison officer records that Bendall’s ex-partner contacted the prison and disclosed domestic abuse in their relationship.

5 July: The same ex-partner contacts a probation officer disclosing domestic abuse in her relationship with Bendall and seeks guidance on how to obtain a restraining order.

12 July: Bendall’s ex-partner contacts same probation officer to say more should be done to protect her and that she wants to speak to a manager.

20 December: He is released on licence to an approved premises.

21 December: Bendall recalled to prison for breaching licence after failing to report to approved premises.

2017

29 January: Bendall sentenced to 30 months in prison for the attacks on prison officers.

2018

31 October: He is released on licence to an approved premises.

28 November: Bendall recalled to prison due to poor behaviour at the approved premises – including staying out all night, missing curfew and drinking alcohol on site.

A review has laid bare a litany of missed opportunities in the months and years leading up to the Killamarsh killings. Credit: Derbyshire Constabulary

2019

27 June: He is refused release in a parole review and refuses to engage with parole process again.

9 August: Bendall released from prison at the end of his sentence, so no post-release probation supervision was possible.

2020

17 March: Wiltshire Police’s child sexual exploitation team contacts probation to confirm Bendall’s last known address and say they held evidence of sexual risk of harm to girls.

9 May: Bendall commits arson in Swindon while using cannabis and alcohol.

2021

7 June: A member of the, then National Probation Service’s court team describes a curfew requirement for Bendall to live with Ms Harris and her children as "suitable" after not reading police evidence of sexual risk of harm to girls.

9 June: Bendall handed a 17-month suspended sentence with 175 hours unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days, a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, and a five-month curfew requirement.

6 July: Probation officer’s risk assessment of Bendall says any resumption of alcohol or drugs would increase the risk of serious harm.

2 August: Bendall discloses smoking cannabis and drinking strong alcohol.

13 August: Probation officer contacts children’s services asking whether a referral is suitable due to Bendall’s cannabis use, but no formal referral is made or recommended.

10 September: Bendall sent initial warning after failing to comply with telephone probation appointment.

19 September: Bendall is arrested in connection with the murders of Terri Harris, Lacey Bennett, John Paul Bennett and Connie Gent.

