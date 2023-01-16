A woman and a child have been killed after being hit by a car during rush hour in Leeds.

They were on the A61 Scott Hall Road, in Sheepscar, when they were hit by a white Audi at around 8.30am on Monday.

The car then crashed into the wall of the nearby Vertu Jaguar Leeds car dealership.

Both the woman and the child were pronounced deceased a short time later.

The driver of the Audi was taken to hospital and is being treated for injuries which are described as serious but non-life threatening. He is under arrest.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we are working to support the family of the woman and child involved.

"We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but are keen to speak to anyone else who has witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to it. We would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of this collision to check their dashcam footage."

The road has been closed for most of the day.

