A man who was found dead under his own recovery truck following an incident in West Yorkshire has been named as John Brown.

The 54-year-old, from Elland, was found with serious injuries under his Renault recovery truck, on the exit slip road from the A629 Calderdale Way in Halifax.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened between 10.15pm on Wednesday, January 11, and 1.30am the following morning.

Police say no other vehicles are thought to have been involved. They have reissued an appeal for witnesses, including any dash-cam footage.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...