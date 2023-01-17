Police have named a mother and her four-year-old daughter who were killed when they were hit by a car in rush hour.

Justyne Hulboj, 27, and Lena Czepczor, four, suffered fatal injuries in the collision with a white Audi TTRS on Scott Hall Road, in Sheepscar, Leeds, shortly after 8.30am on Monday.

Police said the Audi is believed to have been travelling in convoy with a grey BMW 135i before the crash.

After hitting Ms Hulboj and Miss Czepczor, who lived locally, it then collided with the wall of the nearby Jaguar Versu dealership.

The road was closed for most of Monday. Credit: ITV News

Tributes have been left at the scene of the crash.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 26-year-old man arrested on Monday on suspicion of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving remains in custody.

A further man, aged 34, has been arrested on suspicion of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving and is in custody.

A 65-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail.

Justyne Hulboj and Lena Czepczor. Credit: Family handout

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers have spoken to a number of witnesses but continue to urge anyone with dashcam footage or who has seen any part of this incident, including the manner of driving of the Audi and BMW prior to this collision, to make contact."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101.

