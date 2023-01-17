A West Yorkshire police officer is due to appear in court accused of sexually assaulting a woman in December 2021.

PC Lee Parker has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of outraging public decency.

The 40-year-old officer, who is based at Operational Support, is due before magistrates in Manchester on Thursday 19 January following the incident which took place while he was off-duty.

PC Parker was suspended from the force at the start of the investigation into the allegations.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.