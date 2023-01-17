Tributes have been paid to a mother and child who died after being hit by a car during the morning rush-hour in Leeds.

They were believed to be walking on the A61 Scott Hall Road, in Sheepscar, when they were hit by a white Audi at around 8:30am on Monday 16 January.

The car then crashed into a wall at the Vertu Jaguar Leeds car dealership.

Both the woman and child were pronounced dead a short time later.

People have been laying flowers and leaving messages at the scene.

One read: "Yesterday heaven gained two angels. Two beautiful souls taken so tragically. May you both fly free in eternal love. You will both be missed. RIP sleep tight."

Credit: ITV News

Other people have been posting tributes on social media.

Kirsty left a message on Facebook, saying: "Thoughts with these two, their family and all of the staff involved in the incident, what a horrendous day for everyone."

Amy posted: "Absolutely heartbroken for their family. It's so so sad."

Shirley said: "So heartbreaking the poor woman & child thinking of their families & friends at this difficult time."

The driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Credit: ITV News

A spokesperson for Vertu Leeds Jaguar Land Rover said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this horrific incident."

The driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we are working to support the family of the woman and child involved.

"We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but are keen to speak to anyone else who has witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to it.

"We would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of this collision to check their dashcam footage."

