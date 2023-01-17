Two men have been charged with murder after a man who was stabbed in Sheffield city centre died from his injuries.

Officers were called to Arundel Gate in the early hours of Thursday 29th September after reports of a stabbing.

Reece Radford, aged 26, was taken to hospital following the assault. He died five days later.

Tests confirmed he had died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

Both men appeared at Sheffield Crown Court Credit: ITV Calendar

Dereck Owusu, 36, of Strathmore Grove, Sheffield and Louis James, 46, of Manor Lane, Sheffield appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: " Owusu and James were charged with attempted murder in September 2022. The charges have since been amended to murder after Reece sadly died. "

Both men were remanded in custody until their next appearance.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.