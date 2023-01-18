A coroner has suggested dog walkers should be banned from fields containing newborn calves after a man was trampled to death.

Michael Holmes, 57, was crushed to death by cows while walking with his wife, Teresa, through a field at Hollinghurst Farm in Netherton, West Yorkshire, in September 2020.

The couple were on a lunchtime outing during the Covid-19 lockdown with two dogs on leads when they were attacked.

Mrs Holmes suffered serious injuries and now uses a wheelchair.

After a jury returned a verdict of accidental death, coroner Kevin McLoughlin said he may write to local authorities, the Health and Safety Executive (HSA) and farmers to suggest a ban on walking dogs in fields when cows were with calves.

He said: "There seems to be a correlation between cows and calves and dogs.

"Lessons that could be drawn are [that] cows and calves don’t mix well with dogs. That risk needs to be managed and if poss neutralised."

The inquest at Wakefield Civil and Family Justice Centre previously heard the couple followed a public footpath up a steep hill but were unaware that around 30 cows with calves were at the top of the slope.

Jurors were told of three incidents in the three months before Mr Holmes's death in which walkers with dogs on leads were chased by cattle in the same field, including one which left a man with serious injuries.

Farmer Martin Mitchell said he was "totally unaware" of his cattle being aggressive towards walkers before Mr Holmes's death.

Mr McLoughlin said figures from the HSE showed there were, on average, six incidents a year involving people being trampled by cows. In 2020 there were 11.

He added: "In Britain, we cherish our rights of way. But with the unacceptably high rate of cow trampling incidents we must be willing to look at problem with fresh eyes.

"One method which could assist in that is to empower local authorities to restrict people taking dogs on footpath in months when cows might be with young calves in a field. If that requires legislation so be it.

"The paramount concern is to keep the public safe and prevent a repeat of this immense tragedy - no one would want to see another tragedy affect a family like it has the Holmes family."

Speaking after the inquest, Mrs Holmes said there needed to be "crystal clear guidelines" for farmers about the steps they must take to protect the public from harm while using footpaths, after a coroner delivered a conclusion of accidental death.

She said: "We didn’t know about the previous problems in the field and now we do, it means this incident could have been prevented and Mick would be with us today. That has been hard to hear.

"All farmers must be responsible for taking steps to warn the public that cows are present and to declare the risk. The coroner has said that more needs to be done. I agree."

Jonathan Fogerty, a solicitor from CFG Law who specialises in spinal cord injury cases, said Mr Holmes's death was a "wholly avoidable tragedy".

He added: “It’s clear that more needs to be done to make sure that farmers are adhering to the rules and regulations to keep the public safe."

