Pennine towns including Huddersfield wake up to several centimetres of snow and ice.
Pennine towns and villages are waking up to several centimetres of snow this morning as a Met Office Yellow Warning for snow and ice remains in place.
People are being advised to take extra care on their journeys as conditions may cause disruption.
These were the scenes at Ainley Top in Huddersfield in the early hours.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.