Pennine towns and villages are waking up to several centimetres of snow this morning as a Met Office Yellow Warning for snow and ice remains in place.

People are being advised to take extra care on their journeys as conditions may cause disruption.

Met office Yellow Warning for snow and ice Credit: The Met Office

These were the scenes at Ainley Top in Huddersfield in the early hours.

Play Brightcove video

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.