The owner of a taxi involved in a serious crash hand-painted another car and switched the number plates in an attempt to pass it off as the same vehicle.

The black Toyota Auris owned by Amjad Khan was left beyond repair after the collision in December 2021.

But by 27 October last year, what appeared to be the same car, displaying the same registration number, was taken for inspection to Bradford Council’s taxi licensing department.

Police officers at the inspection discovered the vehicle’s identity markings did not match the colour.

The car had been painted to match the colour of the damaged taxi.

Further enquiries revealed Khan, 39, had rented both the taxi and the painted car to an innocent driver.

Appearing at Bradford Crown Court, Khan, of Great Horton Road, Bradford, admitted two counts of fraud. He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Speaking after the sentencing, Paul Jeffrey, of the West Yorkshire Police Casualty Prevention Unit said: "Vehicle registrations are not interchangeable, and when detected the police will take action to address any offences and ensure vehicle safety is not compromised.

"This remains a priority in our efforts to prevent road casualties."

Cllr Abdul Jabar said: "The licensing regime exists to ensure that vehicles and drivers licensed by the council are safe and suitable. Khan's actions directly contravened the standards expected and subsequently he has been prosecuted.

"Khan has had his licences reviewed and subsequently does not now hold any taxi or private hire licences with Bradford Council."