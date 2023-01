A boy has been arrested after a 15-year-old was stabbed in Leeds.

The victim was attacked near to the junction of Sissons Road and Middleton Park Avenue, in Middleton, shortly before 4pm on Wednesday.

ITV News understands he suffered non-life threatening injuries to his face, neck and back and was due to undergo surgery on Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of wounding.