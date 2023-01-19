Play Brightcove video

Headteacher Fran Bowman speaks to ITV News

A headteacher has spoken for the first time about the "tragic" loss of a four-year-old girl who died along with her mother when they were hit by a car as they walked to school.

Lena Czepczor and her mother Justyne Hulboj, 27, suffered fatal injuries in the collision with a white Audi TTRS on Scott Hall Road, in Sheepscar, Leeds, shortly after 8.30am on Monday.

They were on their way to Little London Primary School when the incident happened.

In a tribute, headteacher Fran Bowman said the school was struggling to come to terms with what happened.

She said: "The whole community are shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of Lena and her mother.

"Lena was a lovely, gentle girl who loved singing and animals and was very much part of our reception class here. Our thoughts are with Lena's dad at this time and it's going to take time for the school and local community to heal from this tragic loss."

She added: "The school is offering support to children and staff as we grieve together."

The road was closed for most of Monday. Credit: ITV News

West Yorkshire Police believe the Audi was travelling in convoy with a BMW car before Monday's incident.

Three people were subsequently arrested.

A 26-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving. The 34-year-old has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A 65-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail.

Meanwhile, an online crowdfunding appeal set up to cover the costs of transporting Lena and her mother to their native Poland to be buried has raised almost £30,000.

Ms Hulboj's brother, Mateusz, who started the appeal, said: "Their death[s] came suddenly and unexpectedly, the family is not ready for it, so they need financial help to organise the transport from Leeds to Poland and the burial of these two angels to send these two beautiful souls away with dignity, where they will know eternal peace."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...